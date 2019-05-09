Home Nation

Actor Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial remand for alleged rape and extortion of woman

The victim alleged that Oberoi of raping her and also shot some objectionable videos of her and demanded money from her while threatening to release the clips, a police official earlier said.

Published: 09th May 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman in suburban Oshiwara, was on Thursday remanded in 14-days judicial custody by a Mumbai court.

Oberoi, 40, who acted in some television serials and appeared in commercials, was arrested on Sunday after the woman, who was in a relationship with him since 2016, complained to the Oshiwara Police that he allegedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

The woman also alleged that he shot some objectionable videos of her and demanded money from her while threatening to release the clips, a police official earlier said.

ALSO READ | TV actor Karan Oberoi arrested for raping, blackmailing woman

Oberoi was on Thursday produced before the court of metropolitan magistrate Imran Marchiya in suburban Andheri which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said the allegations levelled by the woman were "false" and that they will file a bail application before the court on Friday.

Following the woman's complaint, Oberoi was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion). He acted in some popular television serials like "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" and "Inside Edge", and appeared in various advertisements of cars, bikes and apparel.

He was also a member of an Indipop musical group 'A Band of Boys'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karan Oberoi rape Jassi Jaisi koi Nahi Extorsion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp