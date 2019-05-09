Actor Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial remand for alleged rape and extortion of woman

By PTI

MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman in suburban Oshiwara, was on Thursday remanded in 14-days judicial custody by a Mumbai court.

Oberoi, 40, who acted in some television serials and appeared in commercials, was arrested on Sunday after the woman, who was in a relationship with him since 2016, complained to the Oshiwara Police that he allegedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

The woman also alleged that he shot some objectionable videos of her and demanded money from her while threatening to release the clips, a police official earlier said.

ALSO READ | TV actor Karan Oberoi arrested for raping, blackmailing woman

Oberoi was on Thursday produced before the court of metropolitan magistrate Imran Marchiya in suburban Andheri which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said the allegations levelled by the woman were "false" and that they will file a bail application before the court on Friday.

Following the woman's complaint, Oberoi was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion). He acted in some popular television serials like "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" and "Inside Edge", and appeared in various advertisements of cars, bikes and apparel.

He was also a member of an Indipop musical group 'A Band of Boys'.