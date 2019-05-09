Citizenship row: SC dismisses plea seeking direction to debar Rahul from contesting elections
'If some company in some form mentions his nationality as British, does he become a British citizen,' the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, asked.
Published: 09th May 2019 12:43 PM | Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:45 PM
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre and the Election Commission to debar Congress President Rahul Gandhi from contesting Lok Sabha elections till the issue of his citizenship is decided.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi rejected the contention of the petitioners, who said that in a form along with the annual data of a UK-based company in 2005-06, it was allegedly mentioned that Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen.
"If some company in some form mentions his nationality as British, does he become a British citizen," the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna told the petitioners.