Citizenship row: SC dismisses plea seeking direction to debar Rahul from contesting elections

'If some company in some form mentions his nationality as British, does he become a British citizen,' the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, asked.

Published: 09th May 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre and the Election Commission to debar Congress President Rahul Gandhi from contesting Lok Sabha elections till the issue of his citizenship is decided.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi rejected the contention of the petitioners, who said that in a form along with the annual data of a UK-based company in 2005-06, it was allegedly mentioned that Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen.

"If some company in some form mentions his nationality as British, does he become a British citizen," the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna told the petitioners.

TAGS
Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

