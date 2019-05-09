Home Nation

Debate with me, I am also a Gujarati: Sam Pitroda challenges PM Modi

The Indian Overseas Congress chief said that an atmosphere had been created where people do not believe in facts, but "lies" that are being promoted on social media.

Published: 09th May 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Overseas Congress chief  Sam Pitroda

Indian Overseas Congress chief  Sam Pitroda (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

DHARAMSHALA(HP): Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Thursday said the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed on all sectors and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate with him as he is also a "Gujarati".

Pitroda said that an atmosphere had been created where people do not believe in facts, but "lies" that are being promoted on social media. "Modi has misused the public money on self-promotion and advertisement," Pitroda said, alleging that half of the budget of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao was spent on advertisement. "Come, debate on issues. Have a debate with (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi and, if not him, then debate with me. I am also a Gujarati," Patroda told reporters here.

Rather than talking about the work done in the past five years, Pitroda said, Modi was drawing attention to the border, nationality of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and attacking former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Pitroda said the Lok Sabha election is the most important in the history of India, saying it is not a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. "This election is about the future of India. About what kind of nation we want," he said.

ALSO READ| Happened in 1984, so what: Sam Pitroda on anti-Sikh riots

Likening the proposed Nyay scheme with the MGNREGA, Pitroda said the minimum income scheme would kick-start the rural economy.

The BJP government failed in its promise of providing 10 crore jobs in five years, instead 24 lakh government posts are lying vacant, Pitroda said. "It also faltered on the promise of 100 smart cities. They promised to double farmers' income, but it has declined. The national debt has increased by 50 per cent. Budget on education has been cut from 4.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent," Pitroda said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sam Pitroda Sam Pitroda Modi debate challenge India elections General Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp