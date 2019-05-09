Farmers' distress, unemployment among Aam Aadmi Party's 11-point election manifesto for Punjab

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Admi Party on Thursday released their party's 11-point election manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aware of the issues and concerns people of the state were wrestling with, be it the distress of farmers and farm hands, the travails of the industrials and traders, the never-ending menace of drugs, unemployment, and so on. These issues need to be addressed sooner than later to bring the state back on the path of progress and prosperity. AAP will make no false promises to the people just to grab power, but would work earnestly and honestly to live up to their expectations. We are here in the public court with our 5-year report card of achievements.”

These views were reiterated by Punjab Campaign Committee chief and MLA, Aman Arora while releasing to media persons the party’s manifesto. Releasing the manifesto, Arora said that the elected representatives of the party would prioritize issues and concerns of the people and raise their voices to redress the people's grievances.

The manifesto promises to take up the issue of the beleaguered farming community with the Union government for the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, i.e. ensuring 1.5 times the cost of production et al to provide the much-needed respite to the distressed community.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The AAP leader said that the party manifesto bats for setting up of agro-based industry in Punjab to boost the farmers’ income to stop the unending trail of suicides committed by them and farm

hands. The manifesto aims at providing relief to the industrialists by ensuring special package at par with certain hill states availing the package. It would also stress the need for ensuring

'One-country-one-tax', Arora pointed out.

The manifesto also seeks to reduce and simplify GST rate, thus offering relief to a large number of traders/ industrialists in the state. The party would go the whole hog to press the Union government to start the freight corridor from Amritsar to Kolkata which could be a boon in disguise for the industry in Punjab which was in the doldrums.

The project has been hanging for years due to Centre's laidback stance on it. Arora said the party is aware that a large number of the youths are jobless and are left with no option but to go abroad in search of greener pastures. With a view to generating ample employment opportunities for the youth, the Party would bring in large scale public sector undertakings (PSUs) to the state, the AAP leader said.