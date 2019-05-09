Home Nation

Gauri Lankesh killing: SIT denies reports linking Sadhvi Pragya

The SIT issued an official statement, saying it did not find her involvement at any stage of investigation nor find her name mentioned in the charge sheet.

Published: 09th May 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made against the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the chapter 4 of the moral code of conduct.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The special investigation team probing the journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh murder case Thursday denied a media report about BJP MP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's involvement in the crime.

An English daily Thursday reported that there was a possibility of the Sadhvi's link with the murder.

The SIT issued an official statement, saying it did not find her involvement at any stage of investigation nor find her name mentioned in the charge sheet.

"SIT has not found in its investigation or mentioned in the charge sheet any link to Sadhvi Pragya, Malegaon blasts, Abhinav Bharat. There is no evidence to suggest the same. No documents purporting the same have been submitted to the Hon'ble Court," the statement read.

The SIT has so far arrested 16 people while two are still at large in connection with the murder of Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

The SIT has accused a gang of Right wing members, who were inspired by a book brought out by Sanatan Sanstha, for the murder.

The Supreme Court had in February this year ordered that the SIT should also investigate the murder of Left-leaning intellectual M M Kalburgi, who was killed in August, 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur BJP Gauri Lankesh murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp