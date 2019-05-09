Lok Sabha election: We empowered women, Opposition did nothing, says Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

MOTIHARI: Challenging the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar, addressing a poll rally on Thursday, said the Opposition had failed in empowering women and has done nothing towards it.

Claiming to have done a substantial amount of work on gender empowerment under the NDA rule, Kumar said the work has been done from the grassroots level to empower women and motivate girls and children of Mahadalit and minority for education.

“I challenge them, who are in opposition to cite a single instance of work done for the development of minority or downtrodden people,” he uttered and called upon the people: “Let us not your daughter be the victim of early child marriage in society. Be delighted on the birth of a girl child as the government is with you to take care of her growth since the day of her birth to the level of her all grades of education and day of the wedding,” Kumar said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He assured that assistance of Rs 2000 will be given to the mother of a girl child at birth. Upon completing 10th standard a girl will be given Rs 10, 00 and Rs 25, 000 on passing the examination of intermediate. “In NDA governance, no gender discrimination, no caste discrimination and no creed-based discrimination are maintained. But can they, who are in opposition, cite even a single instance of work done for the betterment of either downtrodden or minority people in particular? They have done nothing except misleading them for electoral gain,” Kumar said.

He also challenged that the NDA government has done more for the minority people than those, who claim to be champions of the minority in falsehood. “When the teachers of Madarsa demanded wage hike during the rule of a couple, they were canned in Patna. But when government teachers in the state get a pay hike, the teachers of Madarsa were also given the same salary hike,” Kumar claimed.

Coming heavily on the Opposition, he blamed them as ‘creator of delusion in the name of development’ instead of working for development. Calling upon the people not to get misled by any type of loudmouth- rumours of Opposition, Kumar said, “Reservation in the country is a constitutional right. No power on the earth can abolish it. The 10 per cent reservation given to the poor people among the upper castes has nothing to do with the reservations already given to the SC/ ST and OBCs people. Don’t get misled by the leaders of oppositions, who have nothing to say in elections except resorting accusation and rumour-mongering”, he stressed.

READ: Will Mamata crush PM Modi's full majority dream?

Canvassing in favour of NDA candidate and Union Minister of agriculture Radha Mohan Singh, who is in the fray on a BJP ticket, Kumar said, “Once upon a time in Bihar during the rule of a particular-couple, girls and women were not mustering the courage to walk alone on road. But when the NDA came into power, they are riding bicycles and getting empowered. We have given equality, empowerment and dignity to them,” he claimed and added that reservation of 50% in local body elections to women has empowered them strongly in society.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the national pride and heralded the new ear of development-oriented politics. “Vote for the NDA to make the PM stronger and empowered to take on the tempo of development further,” he said