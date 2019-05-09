Modi attacks AAP for not implementing the Centre’s initiatives

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not implementing the Centre’s initiatives, including the national health protection scheme, in Delhi and termed it nakaampanthi (non-performance).

Responding to the Opposition’s accusation that the BJP was using security forces to gain political mileage, Modi said it was the then Congress prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who used Navy aircraft carrier INS Viraat and its staff to go on a family vacation.

Ridiculing the AAP, Modi said the party came to power in Delhi with the promise of ushering in change in the country and revolutionising politics, but ended up changing itself.

Referring to the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana besides 10% reservation in government jobs and higher education for the economically weaker sections in the general category in Delhi, Modi said AAP is denying the benefits of Central schemes to the poor in the city.

He was addressing his first election rally in the Capital. All seven seats in Delhi go to polls on May 12.

Targeting the Gandhi family, Modi said Rajiv had used Navy staff and helicopter for a family vacation. “INS Viraat was made to host his family and foreign guests when they were enjoying holidays for 10 days.”