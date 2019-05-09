Organised cyber crimes are on the rise in Bihar: Senior IPS officer Parasnath

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

HAJIPUR (Bihar): "In Bihar, violent crimes have declined but organised cyber crimes are on the rise", said special secretary of home department of Bihar government and senior IPS officer Parasnath.

He said 15 to 20 cases of cyber crimes or financial frauds are reported to police from across the state.

Speaking as chief guest at an event to mark the commencement of training to third batch of 43 newly recruited assistant prosecution officers (APOs) at Hajipur based Bihar Institute of Correctional Administration of prison department on Wednesday, Parasanath said the countries of Asia-paific region included India, have become the hotspots for cyber crimes and frauds.

Quoting a fact from a report titled, "Economics Impact of Cybercrimes", he said cyber crimes take around $600 billion on global economy.

"To put check on cyber crimes in particular or other crimes in general, scientific modes of investigation are getting widely use d in modern policing .It has started helping the law enforcing agencies in Bihar, too,for ensuring speedy conviction to the law-violators and cyber frauds",he said.

Highlighting the roles of newly recruited APOs, he said: "You all are not supposed to only work for conviction but also to promote the latest modes of evidence gatherings among the investigation officers (IOs).

Quoting a figure,he admitted that Bihar is one of the those states, which has lower rate of conviction in cases around 16% compared to national rate of 78% convictions.

"Kerala is on top among all other states and UTs of India with high rate of convictions in criminal cases", he added.

Stressing the need to adopt the evidence gathering modes of Central investigation agencies like the NIA and the CBI, he said: "More scientific evidences gathered lead to faster rate of conviction.And when the rate of conviction goes up, crimes come down drastically", he said.

He predicated that if cyber crimes are not checked in its trending phase,it will bogg down the entire policing system in future.

He asked the new APOs to do wide intensive study on IT laws also besides focussing on forensic knowledge during the training period.

"Besides all these,the most important thing is to keep your health and physical fitness well.The scientific interpretation or evidence-gathering or investigation is not possible unless you are in good physical and mental condition.In today's word, brain and science are the most used tools of investigation",he said.

He was accompanied by IG Prison Mithilesh Mishra and other officials of prison department.