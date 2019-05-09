Petition against Lawyers Collective in apex court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The apex court on Wednesday issued notice to Senior Advocates Indira Jaising, Anand Grover and NGO Lawyers Collective on a petition seeking a SIT probe into the inaction of the Centre against the lawyers and their organisation.

The petitioner, Lawyers Voice, has said the Centre should have registered cases against Jaising, Grover and Lawyers Collective for offences under the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Prevention of Corruption Act and the Income Tax Act but they are yet to register any case so far.

The plea also stated that the offences by the above respondents had led to the cancellation of their FCRA certificate.

Meanwhile, Jaising, Grover, and Lawyers Collective have issued a statement claiming victimisation for taking up the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

“It is obvious to us that this is victimisation on account of Ms Jaising taking up the issue of the procedure adopted in relation to the allegations of sexual harassment against the Chief Justice of India by a former employee of the Supreme Court, which Ms Jaising has done so in her capacity as a concerned citizen, a senior member of the Bar and a women’s rights advocate, without commenting on the merits of the allegations,” the statement reads.