PM Modi's recent statements show he is 'cracking under pressure': Rahul Gandhi
The Congress chief took to Twitter to highlight videos and interviews to show that the Prime Minister is fumbling under pressure.
Published: 09th May 2019 11:32 PM | Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:32 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statements and interviews show that he is "cracking under pressure".
FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE
Modi is right to be nervous about the election results, Gandhi said on Twitter "Dear Mr Modi, your recent statements, interviews and videos are giving India the distinct feeling that you're cracking under pressure. You are, however, certainly right to be nervous about the results," the Congress president said.
ALSO READ| Not AAP, only Congress can defeat Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi
Dear Mr Modi,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2019
Your recent statements, interviews & videos are giving India the distinct feeling that you’re cracking under presssure.
You are, however, certainly right to be nervous about the results.
The Congress, which was decimated in the 2014 general election, is engaged in a bitter fight with the BJP as it seeks to revive its fortunes and dislodge the saffron party from power.