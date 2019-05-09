Home Nation

PM Modi's recent statements show he is 'cracking under pressure': Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief took to Twitter to highlight videos and interviews to show that the Prime Minister is fumbling under pressure.

Published: 09th May 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statements and interviews show that he is "cracking under pressure".

Modi is right to be nervous about the election results, Gandhi said on Twitter "Dear Mr Modi, your recent statements, interviews and videos are giving India the distinct feeling that you're cracking under pressure. You are, however, certainly right to be nervous about the results," the Congress president said.

The Congress, which was decimated in the 2014 general election, is engaged in a bitter fight with the BJP as it seeks to revive its fortunes and dislodge the saffron party from power.

Rahul Gandhi PM Modi pressure India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

