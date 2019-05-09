PM Modi's recent statements show he is 'cracking under pressure': Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statements and interviews show that he is "cracking under pressure".

Modi is right to be nervous about the election results, Gandhi said on Twitter "Dear Mr Modi, your recent statements, interviews and videos are giving India the distinct feeling that you're cracking under pressure. You are, however, certainly right to be nervous about the results," the Congress president said.

The Congress, which was decimated in the 2014 general election, is engaged in a bitter fight with the BJP as it seeks to revive its fortunes and dislodge the saffron party from power.