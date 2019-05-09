SC allows SSC to declare 2017 exam result

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to declare the 2017 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination result for recruitment in the Central government.

A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and S.A. Nazeer lifted its stay order on the SSC CGL 2017 exam result.

The alleged paper leak of the 2017 SSC CGL exam compelled the top court to put a stay order on the results.

On Thursday, the court also appointed a high power committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) G.S. Singhvi to suggest steps to make conducting entrance exams for jobs and admission in educational institutions foolproof.

The alleged leak of the 2017 SSC CGL question paper lead to protests from job seekers for several days. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation launched a preliminary enquiry into the incident.