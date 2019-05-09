Home Nation

SC Collegium rejects Centre's objections to elevate two judges, recommends two more names

The collegium has also recommended names of Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant for elevation to the apex court.

Published: 09th May 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has rejected government's objections and reiterated its recommendation to elevate Justices Aniruddha Bose and A S Bopanna to the apex court, observing nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

The collegium has also recommended names of Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant for elevation to the apex court.

The two resolutions of the Collegium were made public on the apex court's website on Thursday.

According to the website a five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had met on Wednesday and deliberated on the issue of elevation of the four high court judges.

"In view of the above, on due consideration of all aspects mentioned in the file, the Collegium resolves to reiterate the aforementioned recommendation dated 12th April, 2019, especially since nothing adverse regarding competence, conduct or integrity of Justices Aniruddha Bose, and A S Bopanna, has been pointed out," the Collegium said in its May 8 resolution.

Justice Bose is the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court whereas Justice Bopanna is the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice.

Justice Gavai is presently a judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Kant is the incumbent Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Against the sanctioned strength of 31 judges, the apex court is presently functioning with 27 judges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court collegium B R Gavai Surya Kant Supreme court judges Justice Kant Justice Gavai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp