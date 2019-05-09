Home Nation

SC refuses to interfere with Gujarat HC order dismissing bail plea of ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt

The former IPS officer, who has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was alleged to have falsely charge Sumersingh Rajpurohit, a Rajasthan-based lawyer for carrying drugs in 1996.

Published: 09th May 2019 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the March 7 order of the Gujarat High Court which had rejected the bail plea of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in connection with a two-decade-old drug seizure case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted that the high court had already granted liberty to Bhatt, who is in jail since September last year, to approach again for relief in case the trial does not conclude within a period of six months. "In view of the liberty granted to the petitioner (Bhatt) by the high court in paragraph 38.3 of the order that if the trial does not get concluded within the period of six months, the applicant shall be at liberty to approach this court once again, we are not inclined to interfere," the bench, which also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, said. "The special leave petition is, accordingly, disposed of," the bench said, adding, "We make it clear that we have not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case." Bhatt had moved the apex court challenging the high court's March 7 order. On April 8, the top court had agreed to hear Bhatt's plea and sought response from Gujarat police on the petition.

The former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, who has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had earlier moved the high court after a sessions court in Banaskantha district had turned down his bail plea in December last year in connection with the 23-year-old drug seizure case. Bhatt has denied the allegations levelled against him.

He was suspended in 2011 on charges of remaining absent from duty without permission and misuse of official vehicles. Bhatt, who was sacked from service in 2015, was a superintendent of police in Banaskantha district in 1996. The district police under him had arrested one Sumersingh Rajpurohit, a Rajasthan-based lawyer, in 1996 claiming that they have seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur town where he was staying.

However, the Rajasthan police later said Rajpurohit was falsely implicated by the Banaskantha police to compel him to transfer a disputed property located at Pali in Rajasthan. Former police inspector IB Vyas had moved the Gujarat High Court in 1999 demanding a thorough inquiry into the case. In June last year, the high court had handed over the probe to the state CID and Bhatt was arrested in September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjiv Bhatt Gujarat High Court Supreme Court Sanjiv Bhatt bail plea Sanjiv Bhatt drug seizure case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp