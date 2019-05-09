Two PDP workers shot at by militants in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a fresh attack on political workers, militants shot at and critically injured two People’s Democratic Party (PDP) workers in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

This came on a day Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik ordered a probe into attacks on political activists in the state since October last year.

A police officer said militants abducted two pharmacists from their shops in Zanapora area of Shopian in the afternoon. “The militants took them to Rebbon village, fired on them and fled, leaving the duo in a pool of blood,” he said.

The victims, both PDP workers, were identified as Irfan Ahmad Lone, 28, and Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, 30. They were referred to District Hospital in Anantnag for specialised treatment. According to doctors, Irfan has suffered a bullet injury in the abdomen and Muzaffar in the thigh.

Police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to track down the militants. However, no arrests were reported.

Bribery trouble for BJP

The BJP’s state unit is in trouble after a court in Leh directed police to initiate action against its leaders for attempting to bribe journalists to report in favour of the party in recently held poll for Ladakh seat.

Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Avny Lavasa said the district court on Wednesday directed police to initiate action against the BJP leaders involved in attempt to bribe the journalists.

The journalists had on May 3 accused State BJP president Ravinder Raina and party MLC and Ladakh in-charge Vikram Randhawa of attempting to bribe them by giving them envelopes containing money.

Randhawa denied the charge and said the CCTV footage of the incident being circulated was of invitation cards being handed over to reporters for coverage of the Defence Minister visit to Leh on May 4.