Woman loses eyesight after acid attack in Greater Noida, blames brothers

By IANS

NOIDA: A 22-year-old woman lost her eyesight on Thursday after an acid attack on her in Greater Noida for which she blamed her two brothers, police said.

The victim was rescued by police from G.T. Road near the Loharali toll plaza, minutes after the horrific attack, a police officer said.

A resident of Gulavati village, she is now admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with 50 per cent burns. Police quoted doctors as saying that she had lost sight in both eyes by the time she was rushed to the hospital.

Before falling unconscious, the woman named her brothers as the attackers and said they had also tried to kill her earlier. No arrest has been made so far.