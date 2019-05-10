Home Nation

BJP, MNS workers clash in Thane, two arrested

The situation in the area is peaceful, the police added.

Image for representation (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

THANE: Activists of the BJP and Raj Thackeray-led MNS clashed here over the issue of mango stalls set up by hawkers on footpaths, police said Friday.

Police arrested two persons and resorted to cane charge to bring the situation under control after the clash in the Naupada locality late Thursday night, they said.

Hawkers associated with the MNS had set up mango stalls on footpaths in the locality which was opposed by BJP workers on the ground they were blocking the movement of pedestrians.

Personnel from the anti-encroachment department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) arrived at the scene to remove the stalls but faced stiff resistance from MNS activists.

The issue triggered a clash between local BJP and MNS workers, prompting the police to wield canes to disperse them, they said.

During the altercation, BJP and MNS workers raised slogans against each other's leaders.

The police have registered an offence under the Bombay Police Act and arrested two persons, they said.

The incident comes in the backdrop of MNS chief Raj Thackeray holding several rallies during the Lok Sabha elections in the state and attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Comments

