Home Nation

Defence clothing: Ministry of Defence goes for ‘Make in India’

According to a senior Army officer, the policy was given the nod at a meeting in Mumbai under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and was attended by the Army.

Published: 10th May 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD)  has put in place a policy that raised the participation of Indian firms in manufacturing ‘technical textile’ for the armed forces. Technical textile is used for specialised products like bullet-proof jackets, bullet-proof patka and high altitude clothing.

According to a senior Army officer, the policy was given the nod at a meeting in Mumbai under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and was attended by the Army. Details are being worked out for other areas as well.  

The products under the current policy implementations include high altitude inner clothing, three-layered gloves, multi-purpose boots, snow boots, crampons and sleeping bags and other such products made of technical textile.

“The tenders related to the products up to the value of Rs 50 lakh will go to an Indian company giving the lowest bid,” the officer said. Foreign manufacturers will be able to participate in cases where the value of tenders is worth more than  Rs 50 lakh.

But, in such cases also, even if a foreign company is found to be the lowest bidder, the endeavour will be to procure 50 per cent of the product by value from an Indian manufacturer. 

But, the norm, in this case, will be that the indigenous company will have to supply the products at the same rate of the winning bidder. If the condition arises where the product is to be procured from only one participant, then the Indian firm gets preference. This policy is to encourage ‘Make in India’ with a view to enhancing income and employment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Defence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp