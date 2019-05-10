Home Nation

Harkatul Mujahideen militant killed in encounter in J&K

The militant killed was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Umar, a resident of Model Town-B in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A militant belonging to the Harkatul Mujahideen (HuM) was killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Acting on a credible input about the presence of militants, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Ramnagri in Herpora area of the district, a police spokesman said.

"During the operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. It was retaliated leading to a brief exchange of fire," the spokesman said.

He said one militant was killed who was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Umar, a resident of Model Town-B in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

"According to police records, Ishfaq had a long history of terror crime records and was initially affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HuM. He and other terrorist associates were involved in a series of terror crimes, including grenade attacks on CRPF bunker at Safa Kadal, Soura and Police Station Khanyar," the spokesman said.

Ishfaq, who was arrested earlier and released on bail, had joined the terror ranks again in 2018, he said, adding that incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was seized from the scene of encounter.

