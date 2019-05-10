Home Nation

Highway curbs on civilian traffic in Jammu and Kashmir only on Sundays

The restrictions had been imposed on civilian traffic on the highway on Wednesdays and Sundays after the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 10th May 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu Highway

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said civilian vehicles will be restricted on the Jammu-Srinagar highway only on Sundays.

The restrictions had been imposed on civilian traffic on the highway on Wednesdays and Sundays after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

ALSO READ: Locals not to pay toll tax on Srinagar-Jammu highway, says Governor

The curbs were aimed at securing the passage of convoys of security forces on the highway.

An order issued by the state Home Department said: "In consequence of the reviews undertaken on real time basis with regard to the regulation of civilian vehicular movement, it is hereby ordered that henceforth the restriction on civilian traffic between Srinagar and Udhampur on national highway-44 would be for only one day in a week -- Sunday."

Political parties, traders, professionals and civil society members had vehemently opposed the imposition of restrictions on the highway as they said it adversely impacted business and professional activities in the Kashmir Valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir J&K Jammu and Kashmir Highway J&K Highway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp