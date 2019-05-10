IAF intercepts Georgian aircraft coming from Pakistan, forces it to land in Jaipur

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An An-12 aircraft of Georgia was intercepted by the Indian Air Force after it entered Indian air space from Pakistan, deviating from its flight path, official sources said.

The aircraft was forced to land at Jaipur airfield by air defence aircraft of the IAF, they said.

“The aircraft entered Indian air space from an unscheduled point in North Gujarat. It was successfully intercepted by highly alert IAF Air Defence aircraft and was forced to land at Jaipur airfield,” said a statement by the IAF.

#WATCH: Indian Air Force fighter jets force an Antonov AN-12 heavy cargo plane coming from Pakistani Air space to land at Jaipur airport. Questioning of pilots on. pic.twitter.com/esuGbtu9Tl — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019

The IAF scrambled two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to intercept the cargo plane after radars detected the aircraft entering airspace.

The An-12 aircraft of Georgia, after getting airborne for Delhi from Karachi, deviated from its scheduled flight path and entered Indian air space from an unscheduled point in North Gujarat, the sources said.