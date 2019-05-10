Home Nation

Indrani Mukehrjea to appear in Delhi court on May 23 in INX Media case

Indrani Mukerjea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail and facing trial in a CBI court for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena.

Published: 10th May 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, will appear before a Delhi court on May 23 where she has moved a plea to turn approver in the INX Media case.

Indrani Mukerjea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail here and facing trial in a CBI court for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena.

The CBI on Friday moved an application before Judge J C Jagadale requesting him to issue suitable directions to jail authorities for her production in a Delhi court on May 23.

The judge said Indrani Mukerjea is required to be present before the court in Delhi as a production warrant is issued against her.

He then directed the Byculla jail superintendent to transfer her custody to CBI officers.

Besides her and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the name of the latter's son Karti has also cropped up in the Rs 305 crore case relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media.

The CBI had registered an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case against the company's founders Peter Mukerjea, his wife Indrani Mukerjea, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Mukerjeas are facing trial in Mumbai for allegedly conspiring to kill Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indrani Mukerjea Sheena Bora murder case INX media case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp