Indrani Mukehrjea to appear in Delhi court on May 23 in INX Media case

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, will appear before a Delhi court on May 23 where she has moved a plea to turn approver in the INX Media case.

Indrani Mukerjea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail here and facing trial in a CBI court for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena.

The CBI on Friday moved an application before Judge J C Jagadale requesting him to issue suitable directions to jail authorities for her production in a Delhi court on May 23.

The judge said Indrani Mukerjea is required to be present before the court in Delhi as a production warrant is issued against her.

He then directed the Byculla jail superintendent to transfer her custody to CBI officers.

Besides her and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the name of the latter's son Karti has also cropped up in the Rs 305 crore case relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media.

The CBI had registered an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case against the company's founders Peter Mukerjea, his wife Indrani Mukerjea, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Mukerjeas are facing trial in Mumbai for allegedly conspiring to kill Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012.