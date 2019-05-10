Home Nation

Kirron Kher hits out at Congress's Pawan Bansal for spreading 'rumours' against her

Rumours are being spread that nobody comes in my rally, shame on you (Bansal). Is the Congress fighting elections on its own or a PR company is helping the party, Kirron Kher asked.

Published: 10th May 2019

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: BJP's Chandigarh candidate Kirron Kher Friday hit out at her Congress rival Pawan Kumar Bansal for allegedly spreading "rumours" that no one turns up for her rallies and dared him to prove if he can pull a bigger crowd than her.

"Come to any place alone in the city and I will also reach there without accompanying anyone. Then we will see who attracts the crowd," she said.

"Rumours are being spread that nobody comes in my rally, shame on you (Bansal). Is the Congress fighting elections on its own or a PR company is helping the party," Kher asked.

Kher, 66, claimed that she had got many development works done for people of Chandigarh in the last five years.

"Bansal sahib you had been non-existent here and remained in Delhi. We know you can hire big PR companies but elections are fought on the basis of work done. Remember that BJP and Kirron Kher will win elections with a huge margin on May 23," she said.

Kher is pitted against Bansal and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

She had won the seat in 2014 by defeating Bansal with a margin of 69,642 votes.

