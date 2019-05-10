Home Nation

Legal opinion: Tusker Thechikkottu Ramachandran can be paraded for 'Poora Vilambaram' ritual

The conduct of Thrissur Pooram was in crisis after elephant owners decided to boycott all festivals from Saturday protesting against the decision not to parade the tusker, due to medical reasons.

Published: 10th May 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Much to the relief of Thrissur Pooram lovers, the state government has got legal advice that tusker Thechikkottu Ramachandran can be paraded for the ritual 'Poora Vilambaranam'. 

The conduct of Thrissur Pooram was in crisis after elephant owners decided to boycott all festivals from Saturday protesting against the decision not to parade the tusker, due to medical reasons. Following this the government called a meeting of elephant owners. 

On Thursday,  the government after meeting with elephant owners, had decided to seek legal opinion in this regard. In his legal advice to the government, the Advocate General made clear that if needed the tusker can be paraded only for the ritual.

However, there should be adequate precautions taken. In his advice, the AG also made clear that it should not be made a precedence in future. There are certain conditions stipulated by the AG  including insurance for the elephant.

