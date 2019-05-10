Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Local problems not poll issues in Ambala and Karnal

The BJP’s focus is the OBCs, Punjabis and Brahmin votes, knowing Kurukshetra has never elected a Jat.

Published: 10th May 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Local issues have taken a backseat in Haryana this election as parties try to focus on castes and communities as they work out the arithmetic that would help them reach the magic figure.

The BJP has centred its campaign on PM Narendra Modi and national security, while the Congress has weaved its narrative around demonetisation and GST in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal constituencies.

In Kurukshetra — the mythical land of the Mahabharata — the BJP is sweating to retain its advantage for their candidate Nayab Saini due to the backlash against sitting MP Raj Kumar Saini for his anti-Jat quota stance. The arithmetic is also stacked against the BJP since the constituency has over four lakh Jats and OBCs along with two lakh Dalits and one and a half lakh Brahmins.

The BJP’s focus is the OBCs, Punjabis and Brahmin votes, knowing Kurukshetra has never elected a Jat. It hopes its OBC candidate would successfully create a divider for the party to sail through with the Congress, INLD and JJP eyeing Jat votes.

Congress’ Nirmal Singh points to damage of industry due to demonetization and GST and the BJP’s penchant to claim votes on the valour of the Army.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Interestingly, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Arjun Chautala, the fourth-generation leader of the Devi Lal clan, claims to be fighting a “Dharmayuddha”.

In Ambala reserved constituency, Jats again dominate the political narrative. The constituency has seen a direct clash between the Congress and BJP since 1967. 

Congress has won this seat 10 times since 1952 and BJP four times. Congress’ Kumari Selja had defeated Rattan Lal Kataria of BJP twice in 2004 and 2009 but in 2014 Kataria won as Selja did not contest. In 1998, this seat was won by Aman Kumar Nagra of the BSP, the only non-Congress and non-BJP candidate, to ever win from here. 

Due to the caste combination, the BJP had always enjoyed an advantage with 45% Scheduled Caste voters, Jats, Rajputs, Punjabis, Sikhs and Brahmins making the voter profile almost even. Besides Kataria and Selja, other candidates in the fray are Rampal Balmiki of INLD, Prithvi Raj Singh of AAP and Naresh Saran of BSP.

In Karnal, BJP and Congress are locked in direct combat with BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia, a close confidant of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar taking on Kuldeep Sharma of the Congress, a former state assembly speaker and confidant of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. 

Bhatia replaced Ashwani Chopra, the sitting BJP MP and is centred on the emotive issues of national security and terrorism and seeking votes on the clean image of PM Modi and CM Khattar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambala Kurukshetra Karnal Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2019 BJP Congress Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp