Militant killed in Shopian encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

SRINAGAR: One militant was killed on Friday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Police sources said the security forces began a cordon and search operation in Amshipora village of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there.

"The hiding militants fired at the security forces triggering an encounter in which one militant was killed," a police officer said.

"The slain militant has been identified as Ishfaq Sofi alias Abdullah Bhai, belonging to Sopore area in Baramulla district," he said, adding the exact affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained although he had joined the militant ranks in 2015.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have closed all educational institutions in Sopore on Friday.