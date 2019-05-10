Home Nation

Modi's 'chowkidari' is making the rich wealthier, says Mayawati

Published: 10th May 2019 06:32 PM

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSP supremo Mayawati Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging "chowkidaari" is making the rich wealthier and his "theatrics and rhetoric" will not yield any result in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally in support of her party candidates in Northeast Delhi, she said no development was carried out for minorities, Dalits and backward castes in the last five years.

Their condition was no different during the Congress' rule, she said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The BJP will go out of power. Their natakbaazi (theatrics) and jumlebaazi (rhetoric) won't work. This chowkidari (guarding) won't work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised acche din but he hasn't fulfilled even one-fourth of them.

"GST and demonetisation was implemented without proper planning and this has increased poverty," she said.

Mayawati said Modi and BJP President Amit Shah have tried every tactics to see to it that the gathbandhan between her party, the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, does not win.

"Modi and Amit Shah have tried every trick in the book to stop the BSP-SP-RLD alliance from wining," Mayawati said adding the promise of 'achche din' by the BJP in its manifesto has remained unfulfilled just like in the case of Congress party.

She asserted while Congress was in a bad shape in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was in a "worst" condition in the state.

She urged the gathering "not to fall" for the big promises made by the Congress and the BJP.

Comments(1)

  • Santosh
    What only she wanted to make money
    20 hours ago reply
