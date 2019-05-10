Home Nation

Raipur diary

Justice PR Ramachandra Menon took oath as the 13th Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court at Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Raipur.

Published: 10th May 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Chhattisgarh gets new chief justice 

Justice PR Ramachandra Menon took oath as the 13th Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court at Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Raipur. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy. Being the senior-most judge from the Kerala High Court, he was functioning there since his elevation as a judge in 2009. After taking the oath, the chief justice said that his priority will be to attend to cases pending for over five years and those in which the accused are  in custody. Justice Menon obtained his law degree from the Government Law College, Ernakulam.  

PSC question on Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed

The state Public Service Commission (PSC), in one of its examinations conducted for the selection of Chief Municipal Officer, asked a question on Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba head Hafiz Saeed. The students were surprised by the question and questioned if they should be included in the question paper in competitive exams. However, the PSC officials said that the question papers are set by experts and they have no knowledge about it. Many candidates, nevertheless, argued that every Indian must be familiar with the current affairs.

Urban forest in and around Raipur

With development on the fast rack and population on the rise, an urban forest in and around Raipur, the capital city, is the need of the hour, feel activists and residents. And sensing the same, the state forest department is in the process of putting together an action plan and guidelines for developing an urban forest retreat in and around Raipur city to ensure ecological balance. The focus, said government sources, would be on ensuring joint forest management, plantation along riverside, more water bodies and extending the state’s green cover.

37 cops recognised for commendable service 

DGP D M Awasthi rewarded 37 police officers and personnel for their commendable work while performing their duties across the state. The recognition was given for conducting peaceful Lok Sabha polls, tackling crime, ensuring foolproof security during VIP visits during elections and in anti-Maoist campaigns. Among those recognised for their efforts included Raipur IG Anand Chabra, DIG (SIB-Naxal) P Sunderraj and DIG Ajay Yadav (intelligence-security). The officers who received appreciation said that their profession faces new challenges with every passing year even as handling tough and critical roles are part of their work. “Every police personnel is important for the state police chief,” the DGP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp