Nation

Talks with Maoists if they drop weapons, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel said that talks can be held with Maoists if they respect the Indian Constitution and give up their weapons.

Published: 10th May 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that talks can be held with Maoists if they respect the Indian Constitution and give up their weapons.

Speaking to the media while campaigning for Congress candidate from Bhopal Digvijay Singh, Baghel said: "The Chhattisgarh government wants to build trust among the people of Maoist-affected areas. Along with giving them jobs, we are working to solve other issues as well.

"Keeping in mind the current situation, talks with Maoists are impossible. Negotiations with them can only happen when they show respect towards the Indian Constitution and give up weapons."

"Maoists earlier used to talk about ideology but now they threaten and loot people and this is why the government is taking up confidence-building measures in the Maoist-affected areas.

"Earlier, the amount sanctioned for development of Adivasis was used to build runways and elevators. Now, this amount will be rightly used for the development of the Adivasis and also for social welfare," Baghel said.

Talking about the ongoing general elections, he said: "The Congress will win all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. In the Assembly elections, we toppled Raman Singh's government and won by two-third majority. This time the situation is different. There is a Congress government in the state and the people are angry with the (Modi) government."

TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Maoists

