Home Nation

Will clear casinos from Panaji: Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar

Earlier, Congress candidate for the Panaji bypoll Atanasio Monserrate promised to clear offshore casinos from the state capital within 100 days of being elected.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar

Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar (FIle|ANI)

By IANS

 

PANAJI: Yet another candidate for the May 19 Panaji Assembly bypoll, former state Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Subhash Velingkar, has promised to rid the Goa capital of casinos if elected.

Days after Congress candidate for the Panaji bypoll Atanasio Monserrate promised to clear offshore casinos from the state capital within 100 days of being elected, Velingkar, who is contesting on a Goa Suraksha Manch ticket, said he too would rid Panaji of the casino industry. "Casinos have destroyed Panaji city by their sheer presence and the social ills which they propagate. I promise to do away with them from the city," said Velingkar, who released his manifesto for the state capital on Friday.

The seven offshore casinos and nine onshore casinos in Goa have been a politically sensitive subject, especially when it comes to the BJP, which had been threatening to cleanse Panaji of casinos, when in the opposition. Once in power however, successive governments led by the BJP and its late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, have been accused of being close to casino promoters by the opposition.

Velingkar in his manifesto has also promised to tackle the city's congestion and parking woes as well as setting up a task force to rehabilitate slums in the state capital. Velingkar and Monserrate take on the BJP's Sidharth Kuncalienkar and the Aam Aadmi Party's Valmiki Naik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subhash Velingkar Goa RSS Panaji casinos Panaji 2019 bypoll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp