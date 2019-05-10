Home Nation

Would rather build schools, hospitals: Akhilesh Yadav on BJP's promise of Nishadraj statue

Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah had promised installing 80-feet tall statue of the 'King of Fishermen' in Shringverpur in Allahabad.

Published: 10th May 2019

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI) 

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Attacking the BJP for its promise of installing 80-feet tall statue of Nishadraj in Shringverpur in Allahabad, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said he would rather prefer making schools, hospitals, roads for better future of people.

"They will install Rs 34 crore statue. Give its contract to any Sangh (RSS) member. Import material from China. Impose ticket for watching it. And by lying in this way, they will make rich more rich. We will make schools, hospitals, roads for better future of people," Akhilesh said in a tweet.

He was reacting to BJP president Amit Shah's promise on Thursday to build an 80-feet tall statue of Nishadraj in Shringverpur in Allahabad district.

Addressing a series of rallies in Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Sant Kabirnagar and Sultanpur Shah had said, "The place where the Kewat (boatman) had washed the feet of Lord Ram, the government of Yogi Adityanath will construct a 80-feet-tall statue of Nishadraj. A grand memorial for Nishadraj worth Rs 34 crore will be built at Shringverpur."

According to folklore, it was at Shringverpur - 45 km from Allahabad on Lucknow Road - that Lord Rama crossed the River Ganga on his way to exile along with Sita and Lakshman. Shringverpur is mentioned as the capital of the famous kingdom of Nishadraj or the 'King of Fishermen'. The excerpt 'Sita, Ram and his brother came to Shringverpur' can be found in the epic Ramayan.

