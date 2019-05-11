Home Nation

7,000 security personnel deployed for Tripura re-polls

EC decided to conduct the re-polls in 168 polling stations in 26 Assembly segments as electoral malpractices were found during voting in the first phase of the ongoing general elections on April 11.

Published: 11th May 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

EVMs, Lok Sabha elections 2019

Preparations underway for sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AGARTALA: Over 7,000 security personnel have been deployed for the re-polls to the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat slated to be held on Sunday, a top police official said on Saturday.

The Election Commission (EC) decided to conduct the re-polls in 168 polling stations in 26 Assembly segments as electoral malpractices were found during voting in the first phase of the ongoing general elections on April 11.

"Over 7,000 paramilitary forces and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) troopers have been deployed in and around the 168 polling stations in four districts," the official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

However, Returning Officer (RO) of the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat Vikas Singh told IANS that inside the 168 polling stations only the paramilitary troopers were deployed.

An EC official said that around 925 polling personnel besides 168 each of sector officers and micro observers, have reached the polling stations.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, the opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Congress are seeking directions from the Supreme Court against the EC's decision to hold re-polling in only 168 polling stations, instead of in the entire constituency.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Vice-President and senior lawyer Pijush Kanti Biswas told IANS on Saturday that senior Congress leaders and lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Jairam Ramesh are doing the legal process and will file a Special Leave Petition in the apex court on April 13.

The re-polls were announced by the EC on Wednesday.

A total of 141,251 voters, including 69,328 female, are eligible to cast their vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Tripura re-polling Tripura West Lok Sabha seat paramilitary forces

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp