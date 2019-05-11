Home Nation

BJP looking at Bengal for votes after poor show in other states: CM Mamata Banerjee

Narendra Modi is losing confidence as he is sure to lose the election, she said and urged the electorate not to vote for BJP.

Published: 11th May 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerje (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HAROA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are looking at the state for votes as the party has fared badly in the last five phases of Lok Sabha polls.

Modi is losing confidence as he is sure to lose the election, she said and urged the electorate not to vote for BJP.

"Where will BJP get the numbers from ? In Uttar Pradesh, its count will reduce from 73 to 13 or 17. In other states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajashthan, Punjab and Odisha the party will draw a blank. Its seats will reduce in Madhya Pradesh also", Banerjee said at a public meeting here in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Nusrat Jahan.

ALSO READ: My fight to oust fascist Modi similar to Quit India movement, says Mamata Banerjee

Urging voters not to vote for the saffron party, she said "We do not want BJP. Show the door to the party through votes. In Bengal, Trinamool Congress should win all the 42 seats which will help it to have some control in the formation of the new government at the Centre".

She alleged that BJP, Congress and CPI(M) are of the same kind. "Some people are supporting BJP in the morning, Congress in the afternoon and CPI(M) in the night. So voting any of the three will be a waste. Vote for Trinamool Congress".

Continuing her tirade against Modi, Banerjee said in the last parliamentary polls he had said a lot of things and became the prime minister. "But what work has he done in the last five years ?" 

The chief minister claimed that Trinamool Congress is the only party which has the "guts" to fight BJP. "BJP has kept the entire country petrified. Captured institutions like RBI, CBI, Income Tax and the ED.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Instead of giving food, shelter and clothing, BJP has dismatled the Planning Commission with Niti Aayog and shown how to create riots ... It started cow vigilantism and lynching syndicates", she said.

Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have often attacked the TMC by accusing it of running 'syndicates raj'.

Banerjee, a known critic of the BJP, alleged that prices had risen during its rule and is going to increase more after the elections.

"Nathuram Godse (who killed Mahatama Gandhi) is now BJP's leader. They (BJP) have forgotten Netaji who gave the Jai Hind slogan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee BJP Bengal Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Indian elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp