Election heat blooms floral business in Uttar Pradesh

VARANASI: Heat waves in Uttar Pradesh during the summer usually lead to slump in the flower business. Flowers wilt due to heat and except for marigold that survives in hot weather, florists avoid stocking up on other varieties of flowers.

However, with electioneering peaking in the state for the final phases, the demand for flowers, particularly rose petals, have risen sharply.

Political heavyweights are campaigning in eastern UP and roadshows are becoming the order of the day.

Florists are already preparing for a boom next week when campaigning will speed up in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Varanasi.

"Anyone who is someone in the BJP and the NDA will be in Varanasi next week to campaign for the Prime Minister. We are not using 'gulal' because of the dusty winds blowing across the region. We are getting truckloads of rose petals to welcome the campaigners," said Ram Nihor, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Varanasi.

According to sources, an estimated 1,000 kg of rose petals are used in one roadshow. Besides, there is a demand for garlands and bouquets.

In constituencies where the Congress is in a good position, there is a demand for outsized tricoloured garlands.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Varanasi on May 15 and special floral decorations are being made for the occasion.

"We are making customized garlands and bouquets for the Congress and now the BJP wants similar bouquets with orange flowers. We are getting orange lilies from other places for the bouquets," said Kishan Yadav, a florist in Varanasi.