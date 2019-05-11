Home Nation

In a first, CJI Ranjan Gogoi to be part of SC vacation bench

The top court has a vacation bench functioning every year during the summer holidays but the Chief Justice of India never presides over it.

Published: 11th May 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented development, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will be part of the Supreme Court's vacation bench from May 25 to May 30, mainly to take care of any dispute that may arise in government formation after the Lok Sabha election results are declared on May 23.

The Supreme Court will remain closed for the annual summer break from May 13 to June 30 and will resume its regular work from July 1.

The top court has a vacation bench functioning every year during the summer holidays but the Chief Justice of India never presides over it.

As per the notification of Vacation Benches, CJI Gogoi and Justice M.R. Shah will be part of the vacation bench from May 25 to 30 which will hear urgent miscellaneous matters and other regular matters.

In May last year, the Supreme Court had to deal with a dispute related to Karnataka Assembly, when no political party got a majority in the elections and the Congress-JDS alliance moved the top court challenging the Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form the government.

A specially-constituted three-judge Bench of justices A.K. Sikri, S.A. Bobde and Ashok Bhushan then heard the matter and ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly, reducing the 15-day window given by the Governor to former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

The Supreme Court notification added that a Division bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be part of first bench from May 13 to May 20 and that of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice M.R. Shah are nominated for second bench from May 21 to 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC vacation bench CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp