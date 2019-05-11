Home Nation

It was 'difficult' to celebrate festivals during previous governments in UP: Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister also said that his government has given a clear message to all that the place for 'gundas' is either in jails or in funeral processions.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign rally for Lok sabha polls in Mirzapur

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attacked the SP and the BSP, claiming that the previous governments in the state did not provide an environment to celebrate festivals. "It was difficult to celebrate festivals like Janmashtmi and Durga Puja during previous governments due to anarchy and riots in festive season," he said.

"We gave out a clear message to all that the place for 'gundas' is either in jail or in 'ram naam satya hai yatra' (funeral procession)," the chief minister said in a public meeting in Khorabar here.

The governments of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were not concerned with development, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for women, the poor and farmers, Adityanath said. "Riots, anarchy, scams and corruption were features of their government. After independence, the benefits of welfare schemes didn't reach the poor, but now, they are reaching the people, thus people want Modiji once again as their prime minister," he said.

Highlighting projects and works of the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre, the chief minister said he does not think any discussion is required on the development of Gorakhpur as it can be seen and felt. "We should understand the voice of the country, it is 'phir ek baar Modi sarkar (Modi government again)," he said.

"Once again, I am saying that our government won't let anyone play with the lives of people, won't tolerate anarchy, and exploitation of the poor, businessmen and farmers," Adityanath said.

The chief minister asked the people to take photos development works in Gorakhpur and post them on social media sites. "The opposition is trying to loot the country to benefit their families. The Congress did it for 55 years and the SP-BSP for 30 years. These people don't have projects and plans for the poor and downtrodden," Adityanath said in another rally at Pipraich here.

He was campaigning for BJP's Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat candidate and popular Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan.

Canvassing for Domariyaganj candidate Jagdambika Pal in Siddhartnagar, the chief minister targeted the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, saying that "previous state governments withdrew court cases of terrorists and played vote bank politics. The so called alliance has lost its base and so in a state of restlessness, they are using foul language."

