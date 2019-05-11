Home Nation

Kejriwal sends legal notice to Gautam Gambhir for tweets

Gambhir posted these tweets after his rival from AAP Atishi accused him of being behind the circulation of a derogatory pamphlet about her.

Published: 11th May 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Gautham Gambhir

BJP candidate from East-Delhi parliamentary constituency Gautam Gambhir. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent a legal notice to BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, saying his recent tweets about him were "defamatory and misleading", and sought his apology in writing within 24 hours.

The notice was served in connection to Gambhir's tweets where he said" "I feel ashamed to have a CM like Arvind Kejriwal" and "You are filth CM and someone needs your very own jhadu (broom) to clean your dirty mind".

Calling the tweets "offending", Kejriwal's notice said these were a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The notice said the tweets were "not only defamatory and motivated but also false, baseless, incorrect, unverified and misleading..."

Filed by advocate Mohammad Irshad, from the legal cell of the AAP, the notice sought immediate apology from Gambhir in writing and asked him to publish the same "along with true and correct facts" in newspapers and on social media, within 24 hours.

TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal pamphlet row Gautam Gambhir Atishi AAP legal notice East Delhi candidate Lok Sabha elections 2019

