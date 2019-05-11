Home Nation

People will reject PM Modi, says Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu was apparently reacting to Modi's remark blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was like faulting umpire for losing wicket.

Published: 11th May 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said people of India will reject Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President tweeted that Modi's team which tried to do away with the umpire and destroy the referee system was sure to be defeated.

Naidu said people would reject "this undemocratic, dictatorial, destructive and non-performing team" and select a new team that will play by the rules, respect the conventions and will save the Indian democracy.

Naidu was apparently reacting to Modi's remark blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was like faulting umpire for losing wicket. The BJP leader had stated in an interview that the opposition parties were looking for reasons to explain their failure.

In another tweet, the TDP chief said Modi did not hesitate even to belittle leaders who died long ago and their family members for political mileage.

"He misuses the defence department and the Army. He divides communities and kills political leadership. A man with such a track record is preaching us on morals," Naidu tweeted in Telugu.

He alleged that Modi killed all democratic institutions in the five years of his misrule, unlike anything India has seen before. "The collective fight of 22 opposition parties is to preserve the integrity of the electoral process and preserve the institutional integrity of the Election Commission."

"The man who attacked the former Chief Election Commissioner Sri J.M. Lyngdoh as James Michael Lyngdoh, referring to his religion, after the then CEC took an objective decision on Gujarat elections is preaching which is not only shameful but disgusting."

