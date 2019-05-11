Home Nation

'PM Modi like a bride who makes more noise and does less work': Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Congress leader said that Modi is like the bride who makes less chapattis but makes noise with her bangles so that neighbours know she is working.

Published: 11th May 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

INDORE: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's targeted Narendra Modi with a sexist jibe on Saturday by comparing the Prime Minister to a bride who only makes noise with bangles but doesn't make enough chapattis. The Punjab minister also called Modi "liar-in-chief, divider-in-chief and business manager of Ambani and Adani", with reference to TIME magazine's latest cover.

"Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein (Modi ji is like the bride who makes less chapattis but makes noise with her bangles so that neighbours know she is working. This is what happened during Modi government)," Sidhu said while addressing media in Indore.

The Congress leader said elections are being fought for the welfare of people and not against the BJP as the party is "looting the country."

"I raise issues against the Prime Minister so that the future generation does not point fingers at us claiming that we did not do anything when the BJP was looting the country. I have given statements against the Prime Minister in six press conferences. I have also raised many issues, but he did not even address a single issue. Moreover, if one looks closely, he does not talk about women security, educations, Hunger Index, farmers in his rallies," the former cricketers said.

With reference to TIME magazine's latest cover, Sidhu accused Modi of being a liar, " I call him (Narendra Modi) Liar-in-Chief, Divider-in-Chief and Business Manager of Ambani and Adani," he said.

The motormouth cricketer-turned-politician is not new to controversies, on Friday he referred to BJP leadership as "kaale angrez" (dark-skinned British).

"Congress is the party that gave freedom to the country, it is the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi. They got freedom from the British, now will give the people of Indore the freedom from 'kaale kngrez'. We free the country from these 'chors and chowkidars'," Sidhu had said.

Sidhu was barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for 72 hours last month for allegedly asking Muslims in Bihar against splitting their votes. He was served another notice by the poll body on Friday for his remarks against the Prime Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi bride Navjot Singh Sidhu Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp