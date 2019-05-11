Priyanka Gandhi arranges charter plane to airlift child with tumour to AIIMS

Home Nation

Published: 11th May 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 04:25 PM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

By IANS

ALLAHABAD: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has extended a helping hand for a minor girl suffering from tumour here in Uttar Pradesh.

The girl's parents on Friday contacted Gandhi and expressed their inability to bear the cost of their daughter's treatment.

Gandhi immediately contacted senior party leaders Rajiv Shukla, Hardik Patel and Mohd Azharuddin and directed them to arrange for the child to be taken to AIIMS Delhi.

Shukla sent the child, her parents, Azharuddin and Patel to Delhi in his six-seater charter plane while he later left for Delhi by train.

Congress leader Jitendra Tiwari said that Gandhi has said that she will personally take care of the child's treatment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

