Rahul Gandhi helps 'fix' chopper, posts photo on Instagram

Rahul was campaigning in Himachal Pradesh on Friday when his helicopter developed a snag.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has posted a picture of himself on Instagram which shows him trying to fix a helicopter.

According to reports, Rahul was campaigning in Himachal Pradesh on Friday when his helicopter developed a snag.

However, instead of waiting for others to fix his chopper, Gandhi decided to lend a helping hand and can be seen in the picture working with others to set the chopper right.

He posted the picture with the caption: "Good teamwork means all hands to the deck! We had a problem with our helicopter in Una, HP today, that working together we quickly fixed. Nothing serious thankfully."

He also mentioned that the chopper broke down because of some technical glitches; nevertheless, 'team work' helped solve the problem quickly.

Rahul's picture is bound to revive memories of his late father Rajiv Gandhi who was a qualified pilot and took keen interest in the aviation sector even after he joined politics and became Prime Minister.

Rajiv Gandhi has been at the centre of controversy in the ongoing election campaign with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing him of being "corrupt number 1".

