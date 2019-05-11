Rajasthan varsity chairman, bouncers booked for manhandling students

By PTI

THANE: Police have registered an offence against the chairman of a private university in Rajasthan, his bouncers and other staffers for allegedly assaulting and manhandling several students from Thane, an official said on Saturday.

The incident had occurred on May 6 at the office of OPJS University chairman at Churu in Rajasthan, police said.

Anil Prajapati (21), who is pursuing a diploma in pharmacy course from the university, has lodged a complaint against the chairman of OPJS University, Dr Joginder Singh, and others.

As per the complaint, Prajapati and other students had taken admission for the pharmacy course in the university and attending classes in Deep Paramedical Organisation's NETT College at Kasarvadavali in Thane.

"The students had given the first year examination at NETT College and cleared it. For the second year exam, the head of the college asked the students to go to Churu," a police officer said.

Accordingly, Prajapati and around 150 other students went to the university in Churu on May 6 and met Joginder Singh at his office, who asked them to fill the exam forms, he said.

"Singh later told the students that they have lost their two academic years. When the students questioned him about this, he lost his cool and hit Prajapati on his head with a cane, in which the latter suffered injuries," the officer said.

Thereafter, Singh's bouncers and other officer staff manhandled other students and pushed them out of the office, he added.

The complaint also said that when the students boarded the bus to return to Thane, the accused threw stones at it.

Based on the complaint, Kapurbawdi police in Thane registered an offence against Singh and others under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 147 (rioting), among others. The case was then transferred to Kasarvadavali police station.

"Investigation into the case is on. So far nobody has been arrested," police said.