Home Nation

Rajasthan varsity chairman, bouncers booked for manhandling students

The incident had occurred on May 6 at the office of OPJS University chairman at Churu in Rajasthan, police said.

Published: 11th May 2019 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: Police have registered an offence against the chairman of a private university in Rajasthan, his bouncers and other staffers for allegedly assaulting and manhandling several students from Thane, an official said on Saturday.

The incident had occurred on May 6 at the office of OPJS University chairman at Churu in Rajasthan, police said.

Anil Prajapati (21), who is pursuing a diploma in pharmacy course from the university, has lodged a complaint against the chairman of OPJS University, Dr Joginder Singh, and others.

As per the complaint, Prajapati and other students had taken admission for the pharmacy course in the university and attending classes in Deep Paramedical Organisation's NETT College at Kasarvadavali in Thane.

"The students had given the first year examination at NETT College and cleared it. For the second year exam, the head of the college asked the students to go to Churu," a police officer said.

Accordingly, Prajapati and around 150 other students went to the university in Churu on May 6 and met Joginder Singh at his office, who asked them to fill the exam forms, he said.

"Singh later told the students that they have lost their two academic years. When the students questioned him about this, he lost his cool and hit Prajapati on his head with a cane, in which the latter suffered injuries," the officer said.

Thereafter, Singh's bouncers and other officer staff manhandled other students and pushed them out of the office, he added.

The complaint also said that when the students boarded the bus to return to Thane, the accused threw stones at it.

Based on the complaint, Kapurbawdi police in Thane registered an offence against Singh and others under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 147 (rioting), among others. The case was then transferred to Kasarvadavali police station.

"Investigation into the case is on. So far nobody has been arrested," police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan OPJS University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp