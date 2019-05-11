Home Nation

Srinagar diary

The administration has decided to turn areas around the educational institutions, hospitals and courts in Valley as no horn zones.

Published: 11th May 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

‘No horn zones’

The administration has decided to turn areas around the educational institutions, hospitals and courts in Valley as no horn zones. The officials have been directed to enforce ‘No Horn Zones’ near hospitals, educational institutions and courts immediately to avoid inconvenience to the general public. Anyone found violating the orders would be dealt with strictly. The officials were also directed to install maximum number of signboards in this regard so that people know that areas around educational institutions, hospitals and courts are ‘no horn zones’.

Durbar returns to Srinagar

The Civil Secretariat, the highest seat of government in the State, re-opened in Srinagar on May 6 after functioning from Jammu for six months in winter. The Raj Bhavan, police headquarters and other offices re-opened in Srinagar, which would serve as the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The shifting of capital and Civil Secretariat from one city to another for six months is called ‘Durbar Move’ in the state. This practice has been prevalent in the state for nearly 150-years. It was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions of the state.

‘Reduce garbage to check dog menace’

The Srinagar High Court has directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner to check the growing dog menace in the city by reducing garbage. In its response to a PIL filed by advocate AR Hanjura, a division bench directed the SMC to improve sanitation to curb the stray dogs menace. The court also directed the civic body to deploy Hopper vehicle to boost garbage collection. The petitioner said garbage dumped in and around schools, hospitals, hotels and other places is the root cause for increase in stray dog population.

Homes for destitutes in Srinagar

In a first of its kind of initiative in the district, the administration has established composite shelter homes in Srinagar for the destitute and beggars. The shelter homes have been set up at two locations — Pantha Chowk and Brein, Nishat. According to officials, the homes would be equipped with all basic facilities. Several departments, including Social Welfare, Health, SDA, SMC, ICPS, PHE, PDD, FCSCA and District Red Cross, have been directed to ensure immediate and sustained provision of basic facilities at these homes. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said a team of officials has been constituted for identifying destitute and beggars and have them shifted to these homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp