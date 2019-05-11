Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

‘No horn zones’

The administration has decided to turn areas around the educational institutions, hospitals and courts in Valley as no horn zones. The officials have been directed to enforce ‘No Horn Zones’ near hospitals, educational institutions and courts immediately to avoid inconvenience to the general public. Anyone found violating the orders would be dealt with strictly. The officials were also directed to install maximum number of signboards in this regard so that people know that areas around educational institutions, hospitals and courts are ‘no horn zones’.

Durbar returns to Srinagar

The Civil Secretariat, the highest seat of government in the State, re-opened in Srinagar on May 6 after functioning from Jammu for six months in winter. The Raj Bhavan, police headquarters and other offices re-opened in Srinagar, which would serve as the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The shifting of capital and Civil Secretariat from one city to another for six months is called ‘Durbar Move’ in the state. This practice has been prevalent in the state for nearly 150-years. It was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions of the state.

‘Reduce garbage to check dog menace’

The Srinagar High Court has directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner to check the growing dog menace in the city by reducing garbage. In its response to a PIL filed by advocate AR Hanjura, a division bench directed the SMC to improve sanitation to curb the stray dogs menace. The court also directed the civic body to deploy Hopper vehicle to boost garbage collection. The petitioner said garbage dumped in and around schools, hospitals, hotels and other places is the root cause for increase in stray dog population.

Homes for destitutes in Srinagar

In a first of its kind of initiative in the district, the administration has established composite shelter homes in Srinagar for the destitute and beggars. The shelter homes have been set up at two locations — Pantha Chowk and Brein, Nishat. According to officials, the homes would be equipped with all basic facilities. Several departments, including Social Welfare, Health, SDA, SMC, ICPS, PHE, PDD, FCSCA and District Red Cross, have been directed to ensure immediate and sustained provision of basic facilities at these homes. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said a team of officials has been constituted for identifying destitute and beggars and have them shifted to these homes.