BJP worker found dead in West Bengal's Jhragram, day ahead of polls

By Online Desk

A BJP worker was found dead in West Bengal’s Jhargram on Saturday night. Jhargram goes to polls today in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Raman Singh was found dead in Gopiballabpur area of Jhargram.

Ahead of the commencement of polling in West Bengal on Sunday, three BJP workers were attacked in separate incidents, officials said.

In East Medinipur, BJP workers Ananta Guchait and Ranjit Maity were shot at last night in Bhagabanpur area. The injured were admitted to a hospital soon after the incident and are undergoing treatment.

Polling in West Bengal in almost all the phases has been marred by violence, primarily due to clashes between BJP and TMC workers.

BJP is looking to make significant inroads into West Bengal while Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is seeking to defend its bastions.

Polling is underway for the sixth phase of elections in the country for 59 Lok Sabha seats, including 7 in Delhi, 8 in Bihar, 10 in Haryana, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in West Bengal and 4 in Jharkhand.

(With agency inputs)