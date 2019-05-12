Home Nation

Demand for exemplary punishment in Bandipora rape case echoes in Jammu and Kashmir

Protests broke out on Sunday at few places against the incident and people demanded immediate exemplary action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Published: 12th May 2019

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Mainstream political parties and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir Sunday condemned the alleged rape of a minor girl in Bandipora district of the state and demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.

The three-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, prompting the The Jammu and Kashmir Police to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

"The rape of a child in Tirgaam is a travesty.

@JmuKmrPolice must ensure a speedy investigation with only one consideration and that is to identify the guilty, prepare a watertight case & ensure exemplary punishment to those responsible," National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

NC's chief spokesman Aga Syed Ruhullah also condemned the incident and urged the governor administration to constitute a time-bound investigation into the heinous act and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"The result of the investigation should be made public and severe punishment should be meted out to the guilty. The punishment should act as a deterrent," he said.

Ruhullah also urged the governor administration to have the case tried by a fast track court.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said Shariah law seems apt to deal with such cases.

"Mortified to hear about the rape of a 3 yr old girl in Sumbal.

What kind of a sick pervert would do this?Society often blames women for inviting unwanted attention but what was this child's fault?Times like these, Shariah law seems apt so that such paedophiles are stoned to death," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone said the incident merits introspection.

"The tragedy in Tarigam  Sumbal as beastly it is merits serious social introspection. We need to seriously ponder on this mad sickness on the prowl. We need to work hard to rediscover the moral foundations of our society," Lone said in a tweet.

He said he had talked to Governor Satya Pal Malik and requested that the perpetrator of the crime be strongly dealt with.

Separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Shah Geelani also condemned the incident.

"Deeply disturbed by the shocking heinous crime committed on a 3 year old child in Sumbal. Such repeated incidents raise a serious question mark on how much of our moral and religious values have been imbibed within us and are reflected in our collective behaviour as a society.

"Appeal all to maintain calm and introspect while demanding stern punishment and speedy justice for the victim," Mirwaiz said on Twitter.

In a statement, Geelani termed such incidents as a black stain on the social fabric and rich culture of the state.

Protests broke out on Sunday at few places against the incident and people demanded immediate exemplary action against the perpetrators of the crime.

At Khomeini Chowk in Bemina area on the outskirts of the city, clashes took place between protesters and security forces who fired pellets and tear smoke shells to disperse them.

 

