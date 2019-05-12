Home Nation

Here's a Chattisgarh IAS officer's motivational message after student's suicide for poor percentage

Chhattisgarh IAS officer reveals his academic percent on FB, to convince students with poor results that ‘percentage in exams is just a number game’.

Published: 12th May 2019 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Shocked by the news of a suicide committed by a student in Chhattisgarh for scoring poor percentage in the recently declared state board exams, an IAS officer of 2009-batch and Kawardha district
collector took to Facebook post to appeal the students “not to get disheartened or lose hope” on getting the unexpected results.

“The percentages are just a number game. You will be getting many more chances to prove your calibre. Keep moving”, the collector Avneesh Kumar Sharan wrote on his FB page on Sunday. To bolster up his empathic response for students battling the post-results depressions, Sharan didn’t hesitate to share the percentage he obtained in class 10th, 12th and later in graduation and uploaded his educational qualifications in an attempt to add impetus to his appeal.

He secured 44.5 and 65 percent marks in Class 10th and 12th respectively. And scored 60.7 % in his graduation, hinting that he didn’t lose heart and moved ahead with determined will, analysing the situation and persisted with mission to qualify a tough UPSC civil services examination. His plea to keep the ambition intact was equally aimed for the parents as well.

Sharan's message was intended to help students counter the stress and depression owing to the low scores results achieved in Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Exam declared on Saturday beside those of CBSE and ICSE announced previous week.

A native of Bihar, Sharan told the Express that he was much disturbed reading in newspaper about the student who killed himself for a thing not really so much significant that provoked the act of committing suicide.

“Today choices are not limited and the opportunities will keep coming as long as the students endeavour to persist with their mission. Why to let the school percentage decide the future. They should soon get over it as exam results are not the end of the world”, said the collector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh student suicide IAS officer Avneesh Kumar Sharan

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dugaprasad mk
    Great motivational post which may inspire average and below average students
    1 day ago reply

  • Rajaram.V.
    True. All parents need to learn first and guide their siblings to shape up for bright time ahead.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp