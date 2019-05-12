Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi's first-time voter son misses voting

Published: 12th May 2019 06:23 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra's 19-year-old son Rehan, a first-time voter, was conspicuous by his absence on Sunday as his parents came out to vote in the sixth phase of polling in Delhi.

"Rehan cannot vote today as he has gone to London," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters when asked about her son not seen at the polling booth.

VIEW GALLERY: Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling

Rehan and his sister Miraya had accompanied their parents at the April 10 road show of their uncle Rahul Gandhi in Amethi after which the Congress President had filed nomination papers for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

