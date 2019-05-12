Lok Sabha elections: Poll officer suspended for carrying reserve EVM to his residence in MP's Guna

By ANI

GUNA: Sector assistant engineer, AK Shrivastav was suspended for allegedly carrying the reserve EVM to his residence here.

"The EVM has been seized and the officer has been suspended, further action will be taken on instructions of the higher-ups," SDM, Shivani Rakwar Garg told media on Saturday.

The Election Commission of India has been informed in this regard. Polling for Guna Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to be held on Sunday during the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Congress heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from Guna. He is also the incumbent MP from this seat. BJP has fielded KP Yadav from Guna.

The ongoing Lok Sabha polls were scheduled to be held in seven phases. The first five phases were held on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6. The sixth and seventh phases of polling are scheduled to be held on May 12 and May 18. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.