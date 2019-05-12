National Conference leader bats for Jammu and Kashmir's regional autonomy 

Home Nation

Devender Singh Rana said the move is necessary to assuage the political aspirations of the people and address to the political dimensions of the state.

Published: 12th May 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:17 PM

National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana (Photo PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana Sunday said the regional autonomy to the three regions under the overall superintendence of the state government is the only way forward in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the move is necessary to assuage the political aspirations of the people and address to the political dimensions of the state.

"Such a mechanism will provide a sense of political empowerment and end the apprehensions of discrimination among the people," Rana said at a function in Samba district.

He said regional autonomy together with well-structured district councils would end the sense of deprivation and ensure complete involvement of the people in decision making.

"The doctrine of regional autonomy provides a mechanism for empowerment of sub-regions and administrative mechanism at district level to take governance at the grass roots level, on the analogy of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils," he said.

The NC leader said the concept of regional autonomy essentially aims at assuaging political, economic, developmental and psychological aspirations of the three regions of the state -- Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Rana touched upon volley of subjects while speaking on the agenda 'emerging political scenario in India vis-a-vis Jammu and Kashmir.

On Article 35A, Rana said, "Any attempt of tinkering with this constitutional provision will hurt the Jammu region the most in terms of losing jobs to the youth of outside state and businesses to affluent business houses of the neighbouring states.

"Safeguarding Article 35A is not anti-national," Rana said and lashed out at those who attach anti-national tag to those struggling for safeguarding this constitutional guarantee.

Article 35A accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

 

