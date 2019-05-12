Home Nation

Polling officer in Bihar dies of injuries sustained during accidental firing

The officer was identified as Shivendra Kumar, an assistant teacher in Sitamarhi.

By Express News Service

PATNA: A polling officer, who sustained injuries during accidental firing in Bihar, died later. He was on duty at polling booth 257 in Bihar's Sheohar district, when the firing happened, just as voting began in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. A bullet had pierced through his stomach, sources said.

"The accident took place due to careless handling of arms by a constable on duty", official sorurces said, adding that the injured was immediately rushed to a nearby private clinic. 

The officer was later moved to Sheohar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

