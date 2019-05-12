Polling officer in Bihar dies of injuries sustained during accidental firing

By Express News Service

PATNA: A polling officer, who sustained injuries during accidental firing in Bihar, died later. He was on duty at polling booth 257 in Bihar's Sheohar district, when the firing happened, just as voting began in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. A bullet had pierced through his stomach, sources said.

The officer was identified as Shivendra Kumar, an assistant teacher in Sitamarhi.

"The accident took place due to careless handling of arms by a constable on duty", official sorurces said, adding that the injured was immediately rushed to a nearby private clinic.

The officer was later moved to Sheohar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

