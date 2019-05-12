Three workers killed in Maharashtra chemical company gas leak

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chemical leak at an industrial unit in Palghar district resulted in the death of three workers on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the unit, a chemical company, in Boisar MIDC of Tarapur, when work of filling the chemical was on, an official said.

After being alerted about the leak, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation and the unit was vacated, he said.

"The workers apparently died due to the reaction of the chemical," Janardan Prabhkar, senior inspector of Boisar police station told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Prabhakar Khadse (59), Dattatraya Ghule (25), and Raghunath Gorai (25), an official said.

The exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained after the post-mortem, he said.

"The chemical that had got leaked is being identified," the official said.