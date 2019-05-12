Home Nation

Three workers killed in Maharashtra chemical company gas leak

The incident took place around 4 pm at the company located in Palghar-Tarapur MIDC, when the work of filling the gas was on, an official said.

Published: 12th May 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chemical leak at an industrial unit in Palghar district resulted in the death of three workers on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the unit, a chemical company, in Boisar MIDC of Tarapur, when work of filling the chemical was on, an official said.

After being alerted about the leak, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation and the unit was vacated, he said.

"The workers apparently died due to the reaction of the chemical," Janardan Prabhkar, senior inspector of Boisar police station told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Prabhakar Khadse (59), Dattatraya Ghule (25), and Raghunath Gorai (25), an official said.

The exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained after the post-mortem, he said.

"The chemical that had got leaked is being identified," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gas leak Mumbai Mumbai gas leak chemical company Palghar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp